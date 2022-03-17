Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $65.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

