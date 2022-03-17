Rajarshi Ray Buys 500,000 Shares of Kyckr Limited (ASX:KYK) Stock

Kyckr Limited (ASX:KYK – Get Rating) insider Rajarshi Ray acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($16,187.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Kyckr (Get Rating)

Kyckr Limited provides data and technology solutions in Australia, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers automated technology solutions for corporate know your client (KYC) processes. Its solutions include Kyckr Perpetual KYC, a solution to automate KYC processes for future-proof compliance and verify/monitor customers; Kyckr Company Watch, which retains the accurate customer information with real-time event monitoring; Kyckr for Business that provides real-time primary source data; and verify and validate solutions.

