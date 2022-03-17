Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 8,219 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $17,342.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 2,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,114. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $6,027,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

