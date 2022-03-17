Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

