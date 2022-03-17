Raymond James Boosts Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.87 price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.