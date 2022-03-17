Raymond James Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$47.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBL. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.13.

TSE KBL traded down C$0.91 on Thursday, hitting C$30.00. 334,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,498. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$29.69 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$321.60 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.34.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

