Raymond James Upgrades STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) to “Outperform”

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$4.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.15. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE STEP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,247. The stock has a market cap of C$144.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

