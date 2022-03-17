Raze Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $495,092.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $495,092.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.35 or 0.06875716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.30 or 1.00327424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040196 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

