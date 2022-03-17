RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

