RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.92. 84,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,994. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

