Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS: ESVIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

