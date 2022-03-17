Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Balchem (BCPC)

Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

3/10/2022 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Balchem had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Balchem stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

