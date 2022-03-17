Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

2/28/2022 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

2/15/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GH opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Guardant Health Inc alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.