Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($97.27) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($81.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($110.53) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,073 ($91.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

