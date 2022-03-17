Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 10429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

