RED Hits One Day Volume of $23,473.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $397,372.26 and $23,473.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.00270770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

