Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.58 or 1.00097613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00266113 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

