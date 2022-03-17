Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $278.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

