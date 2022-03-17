Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 25.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

