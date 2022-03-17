Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.23 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $274.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.57. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $237.21 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

