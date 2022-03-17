Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

