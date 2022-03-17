Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 236 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $700.86 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.01 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $663.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.95. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

