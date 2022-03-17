Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,464 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,509,000 after purchasing an additional 295,016 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $631,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.