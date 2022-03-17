Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.