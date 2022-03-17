REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Up 9.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 57,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,214,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55.
About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
