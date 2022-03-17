Reece A. Kurtenbach Buys 10,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daktronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Daktronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 345,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Daktronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

