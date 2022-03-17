Refinable Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $618,609.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.22 or 0.06869909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.60 or 1.00109715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00040433 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

