Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $56.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $56.31 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $677.98 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $619.28 and a 200-day moving average of $622.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

