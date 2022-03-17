Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.6 days.
Regis Resources stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.
