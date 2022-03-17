Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RGLS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

