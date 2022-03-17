Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

RGA stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

