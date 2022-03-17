Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.76) to GBX 2,730 ($35.50) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

