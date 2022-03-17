Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.15 ($43.03).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €1.78 ($1.96) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.77 ($27.21). The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($110.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.22.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.