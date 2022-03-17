ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 107,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,471 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.52.

RNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

