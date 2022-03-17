RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RenovaCare stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

