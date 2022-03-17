RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of RenovaCare stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
About RenovaCare (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovaCare (RCAR)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.