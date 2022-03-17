REPO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $263,564.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $263,564.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.74 or 0.06855150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.17 or 0.99846913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041091 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

