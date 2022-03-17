Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal anticipates that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $935.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,535,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

