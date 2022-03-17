Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

