Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 370.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 262,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

