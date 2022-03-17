Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sotera Health (SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/9/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “
- 3/3/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Sotera Health had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Sotera Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.96.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
