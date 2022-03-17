Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year.

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

