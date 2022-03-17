Research Analysts Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of GL opened at $99.46 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,859 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

