Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (BOY, FEVR, FOUR, REPX, RGF, RLX, RMAX, RMTI, ROYMY, SEEL)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 17th:

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

