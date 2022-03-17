Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 3/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/10/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
  • 3/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on the stock.
  • 2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($44.21) to GBX 4,200 ($54.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,550 ($46.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on the stock.
  • 2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
  • 2/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 2/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 1/29/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 1/28/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 1/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on the stock.
  • 1/21/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 1/18/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 1/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LON BATS traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,124.50 ($40.63). 3,614,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,167.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,822.98. The company has a market cap of £71.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

