Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($44.21) to GBX 4,200 ($54.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,550 ($46.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/28/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LON BATS traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,124.50 ($40.63). 3,614,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,167.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,822.98. The company has a market cap of £71.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

