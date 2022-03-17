Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.39. 1,549,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,337. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

