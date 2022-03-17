Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Shares of RVP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,970. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

