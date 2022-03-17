Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
Shares of RVP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,970. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
