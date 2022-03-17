Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Revere Bank (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.18 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 102.05 ($1.33). Approximately 3,000,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 436,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.41).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60.

About Revere Bank (LON:REVB)

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

