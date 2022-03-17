Reviewing Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

This table compares Foxtons Group and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $120.13 million 1.23 -$4.10 million N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.65 billion 5.24 $405.50 million $2.08 20.20

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 25.04% 30.56% 14.20%

Volatility & Risk

Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foxtons Group and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 3 0 0 1.75

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats Foxtons Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (Get Rating)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.Ã R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.