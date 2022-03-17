Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and $47,898.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00035538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00105314 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

