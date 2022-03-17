Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 76,859 shares.The stock last traded at $26.14 and had previously closed at $28.31.

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

